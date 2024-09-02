Taiwan earthquake: Tremors of 5.5 magnitude hit Taipei, Hualien, no immediate reports of damage

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE A view of a damaged apartment following an earthquake offshore, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, April 3.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck just off Taiwan's sparsely populated east coast county of Hualien on Monday, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage. The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. It had a depth of 23.9 km (14.9 miles), the weather administration said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. In April, Hualien was hit by the biggest earthquake to affect Taiwan in at least 25 years. Nine people were killed and more than 900 injured, and there have been thousands of aftershocks since.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.