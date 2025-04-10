Tahawwur Rana's extradition critical step towards justice for 26/11 victims: US In 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, over 160 people were killed, including US, British and Israeli nationals. Rana is accused of conspiring with terrorist organisations.

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian citizen, landed in Delhi on Thursday after being successfully extradited from the US. Key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Rana, is now arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Lauding the development, United States Department of Justice said extradition Tahawwur Hussain Rana is a "critical step toward seeking justice" for the victims of the "heinous attacks".

Rana, a native of Pakistan, will be standing trials in India on 10 criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

'Rana's extradition marks a crucial step in pursuing justice '

In a statement to PTI, the spokesperson for the US Department of Justice said Rana's extradition marks a crucial step in pursuing justice for the six Americans and the many other victims who were killed. Among the 166 killed were US, British and Israeli nationals. "Rana’s extradition is a critical step toward seeking justice for the six Americans and scores of other victims who were killed in the heinous attacks," the spokesperson said.

The 64-year-old Canadian national of Pakistani origin arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening aboard a special flight, marking the end of years of legal and diplomatic efforts. Notably, Rana would be the third person to be sent on trial in India in the case after Ajmal Kasab and Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal. In November 2012, Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist among the Pakistani group, was hanged to death in Yerawada Jail in Pune.

Tahawwur Rana's role in 26/11 attacks

In 2008 Mumbai attacks, over 160 people were killed, including US, British and Israeli nationals. 10 members of the Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks.

Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the three-day terror siege of India's financial capital. Both LeT and HUJI have been declared terrorist organisations by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

