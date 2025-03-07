Tahawwur Rana's extradition stay application rejected by US Court Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Mumbai terror accused, had moved to the US Supreme Court to stop his extradition to India. His stay application has been rejected by the Court, clearing the way for his extradition.

In a major setback to Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused, the US Supreme Court rejected his emergency stay application on his extradition to India. He had earlier approached the US Supreme Court seeking an emergency stay on his extradition.

In his application, Rana said that he would not survive long enough to be tried in India due to various reasons, as he stressed "If a stay is not entered, there will be no review at all, the US courts will lose jurisdiction, and the petitioner will soon be dead."

Notably, his extradition to India was announced by US President Donald Trump during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US.

In an application to halt his extradition, Rana said, "Since he belongs to the Muslim religion, his Pakistani origin, and his status as a former member of the Pakistani Army, he is even more likely to be tortured than otherwise would be the case, and that torture is very likely to kill him in short order."

Rana, who is a known associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the November 26 attacks in Mumbai, claimed that if extradited to India, the likelihood is very high that he will be subjected to torture as he is a Muslim of Pakistani origin.