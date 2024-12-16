Syria: Personal candid photos of ex-President Assad leak from his Damascus palace | Viral PICS Inside

Follow us on Image Source : AP This screenshot taken from X shows an undated personal photo of Syrian President Bashar Assad with an unidentified woman in an unknown location. India TV cannot verify the source of photos of the ousted leader that have surfaced from his abandoned residences.

Damascus: Personal photos of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad have surfaced from his abandoned residences, sparking ridicule among Syrians who until days ago were persecuted for criticising his carefully crafted public image. The intimate and candid photos, reportedly discovered in albums from Assad’s mansions in the hills of Damascus and Aleppo, offer a stark contrast to the polished, glamorous image that Assad and his father projected as they led Syria for half a century.

Syrians have been fascinated by the background glimpses of a seemingly normal family that held the country in an iron grip and bombed some of their fellow citizens regarded as a threat. The sharing of photos has become an extension of the dazed first hours after Assad’s ouster a week ago when everyday Syrians wandered the presidential palace and its dishevelled signs of a rapid departure. Assad has been granted asylum in Russia.

Image Source : APThis screenshot taken from X shows an undated personal photo of Syrian President Bashar Assad, second from left, with unidentified people in an unknown location. India TV cannot verify the source of photos of the ousted leader that have surfaced from his abandoned residences.

For many Syrians who had endured forced imprisonment, displacement and oppression under the Assads, the photos serve as both a spectacle and a chance to exhale, even laugh.

One photo shows Assad’s father, Hafez, in his underwear, striking a bodybuilder-like pose. Other images show Bashar Assad in a Speedo flexing his biceps, astride a motorcycle in his briefs and staring blankly in a kitchen, wearing underwear and a sleeveless undershirt.

“What is it with the Assad family and being photographed in their underwear? Highly interested in knowing the fantasy behind it,” journalist Hussam Hammoud wrote on X.

In the photos, Syrians can see the ophthalmologist in Assad and not the leader. In one, he’s on a balcony teasing a girl sitting on his shoulders. In another, a young Assad places a ring on his wife’s finger. In a third, he’s seemingly taking a selfie.

Image Source : APA man shows old pictures of the late Syrian President Hafez Assad as civilians ransack the private residence of overthrown President Bashar Assad in the Malkeh district of Damascus, Syria

Social media footage also has shown Syrians touring the Assads’ opulent estates, revealing extravagant decor and possessions out of reach for many who lived through the country’s civil war since 2011. Assad’s wife, once featured in Vogue, epitomized sophistication and luxury, and Syrians have uncovered jewellery boxes and designer goods. Fueled by decades of persecution and a desire for vengeance, people have stripped the mansions of valuables and further exposed Assad’s private world.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Know about drug Captagon, and how is it linked to Syria's Assad Regime?