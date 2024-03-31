At least 7 killed and 30 injured after deadly car blast rocks Syrian town near Turkish border

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Site where the explosion took place in Syria.

At least seven people were killed and thirty others injured in a devastating car blast that ripped through a bustling market in the rebel-held Syrian town of Azaz, located near the Turkish border. The incident occurred on Saturday evening amidst the peak shopping hours following the breaking of the fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to accounts from residents and rescuers provided to Reuters.

Timing adds to tragedy

Eyewitnesses described the tragic timing of the explosion, coinciding with the heightened congestion typical of late-night shopping in the market. Yaseen Shalabi, who was present near the site of the blast with his family, recounted the heavy influx of shoppers at the time of the incident.

No claim of responsibility yet

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, leaving the perpetrators behind the deadly explosion unknown.

Previous attacks and suspicions

Azaz, predominantly inhabited by Arabs and governed by Syrian rebel factions backed by Turkey, has experienced relative calm in recent years since enduring a similar car blast over two years ago. However, main towns in the northwestern border region have been frequent targets of bombings carried out in densely populated civilian areas.

Casualties and rescue efforts

The civil defense forces reported that thirty individuals sustained injuries, with some critically wounded individuals rushing to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Suspicions and denials

Residents and rebel groups in the rebel-held northwest have often voiced suspicions against the Kurdish-led YPG, which controls significant territories in northeast and northern Syria. Some also attribute blame to factions loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. However, the YPG has consistently denied involvement in such attacks.

The incident underscored the ongoing volatility and humanitarian crisis plaguing Syria, particularly in areas close to the Turkish border, despite efforts to broker peace and stability in the war-torn nation.

Also read | Biden writes to Pakistan PM for first time in tenure, assures Shehbaz Sharif of continuous support