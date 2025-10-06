Syria holds first parliamentary election since Assad's ouster, marking a major step toward 'reforms' The newly elected People's Assembly will be responsible for drafting a new constitution and election law, forming the foundation for Syria's future democratic process. The assembly will serve for two and a half years.

Damascus:

Syria conducted its first parliamentary elections on Sunday, marking a major step in the country’s political transition following the removal of former President Bashar al-Assad nearly a year ago. The vote comes after more than ten years of civil war that devastated the country.

The newly elected People's Assembly will be responsible for drafting a new constitution and election law, forming the foundation for Syria's future democratic process. The assembly will serve for two and a half years.

Security was tight nationwide, with forces stationed at polling centres. Inside, electoral college members cast their votes by selecting from candidate lists and placing their choices into sealed boxes. Ballots were later opened and counted in front of candidates, legal observers and members of the media.

President al-Sharaa to appoint members on 70 seats

This election did not involve a direct public vote. Instead, 140 of the 210 seats were decided by electoral colleges in 60 districts, based on population. The remaining 70 seats were filled by appointment from interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Voting did not take place in Sweida province or in areas under Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, due to ongoing disputes with the central government. About 7,000 electoral college members were eligible to vote in this election.

“There are many pending laws that need to be voted on so that we move forward with the process of building and prosperity. Building Syria is a collective mission, and all Syrians must contribute to it,” al-Sharaa said.

In Damascus, 490 candidates contested 10 available seats, with 500 members in the electoral college casting votes. Meanwhile, at the Al-Nasr Amphitheatre in Aleppo, 220 candidates competed for 14 seats, chosen by an electoral college of 700 voters.

Participants hail voting process

Participants noted that the process offered more freedom compared to elections held under Assad’s rule. Interim officials explained that holding a general public vote is currently not possible due to the large number of displaced citizens and the widespread loss of personal documents caused by the civil war.