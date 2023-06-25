Syria: 9 killed, 30 plus injured, in suspected Russian airstrike in opposition-held town

Follow us on Image Source : AP More than 30 people were wounded in the suspected Russian airstrike

Syria airstrike: Nine people were killed in the Jisr al-Shughur town in northwestern Syria following an airstrike over a crowded vegetable market, according to some activists and locals.

The airstrike was launched by Russia, a crucial ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, over the town held by the rebels and Turkish-backed forces near the Turkish border, injuring more than 30 people, AP reported citing activists and media reports.

White Helmets, northwestern Syria’s civil defense organization, stated that the death toll was likely to increase.

"It was a targeted attack in the main vegetable market where farmers from around northern Syria gather," said Ahmad Yaziji, one of the members of White Helmets.

The situation was marked by farmers rushing to hospitals in bloodied vegetable trucks, whereas activists called for urgent blood donations. Russia and the Syrian government have yet to respond.

Assad's regime generally says that such strikes in the province are intended for armed insurgent groups.

This comes after Russia faced a brief mutiny from its mercenary Wagner group led by its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Subsequently, multiple videos showed Wagner fighters capturing the city of Rostov before racing north in convoy, transporting tanks and armoured trucks and smashing through barricades set up to stop them.

However, Prigozhin today announced that he will halt his operation to oust the Russian regime after striking an apparent deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He asserted that he wanted to avoid 'bloodshed' in the country.

