Wednesday, January 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Qantas plane lands safely at Sydney airport after mayday call made over pacific ocean

Qantas plane lands safely at Sydney airport after mayday call made over pacific ocean

Qantas Flight 144 was due to land at 3:30 p.m. (430 GMT) at Sydney Airport. Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure. Boeing 737 jets have two engines.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2023 10:22 IST
Sydney airport
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Sydney: A Qantas flight with around 100 onboard from New Zealand landed safely at the Sydney Airport after it issued a mayday call over the pacific ocean on Wednesday.

Ambulances were asked to remain ready in 'emergency response' at the airport after the flight issued a mayday call.

Qantas Flight 144 was due to land at 3:30 p.m. (430 GMT) at Sydney Airport. Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure. Boeing 737 jets have two engines.

A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News