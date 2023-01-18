Qantas plane lands safely at Sydney airport after mayday call made over pacific ocean

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Sydney: A Qantas flight with around 100 onboard from New Zealand landed safely at the Sydney Airport after it issued a mayday call over the pacific ocean on Wednesday.

Ambulances were asked to remain ready in 'emergency response' at the airport after the flight issued a mayday call.

Qantas Flight 144 was due to land at 3:30 p.m. (430 GMT) at Sydney Airport. Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure. Boeing 737 jets have two engines.

A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

