Swiss village buried as glacier collapse triggers massive landslide, scary videos show devastating damage A catastrophic landslide triggered by the collapse of Switzerland's Birch Glacier has buried nearly 90% of the Alpine village of Blatten in Valais canton. The village had been evacuated earlier in May due to visible cracks in the glacier. One man remains missing, while no deaths have been reported.

Zurich (Switzerland):

A devastating landslide, triggered by the partial collapse of the Birch Glacier in Switzerland’s Valais canton, has buried nearly 90% of the Alpine village of Blatten, reported BBC. Dramatic footage captured on May 28 shows a massive torrent of mud, rocks, and ice cascading down the mountainside, engulfing the village and raising fears of further damage downstream.

The small settlement, home to around 300 residents, had been evacuated earlier this month after scientists observed visible cracks in the glacier and warned of an impending collapse. The disaster has left one person—a 64-year-old man—missing, though authorities have so far reported no fatalities. A search and rescue operation is currently underway.

Village evacuated in time, but damage extensive

Officials said the early warnings likely saved lives. Authorities had been monitoring the glacier closely, and precautionary evacuations of both residents and livestock were carried out in advance. Despite these efforts, the destruction is immense. An estimated nine million metric tonnes of debris now cover the valley, leaving the area virtually uninhabitable.

Cantonal Police of Valais confirmed the Lonza River bed had also been buried by the slide, prompting fresh concerns over possible flooding due to dammed water flows. Neighbouring villages have begun partial evacuations amid warnings of further downstream risks.

‘We’ve lost the village, but not the heart’

Local leaders expressed deep grief but also resilience in the face of the catastrophe. “We’ve lost the village, but not the heart. We will support each other and console each other. After a long night, it will be morning again,” said Blatten’s mayor, Matthias Bellwald.

Climate change blamed for accelerating glacier melt

Swiss glaciologists have linked the collapse to climate change, noting a sharp increase in glacier retreat across the Alps in recent years. Switzerland lost 6% of its glacier volume in 2022 and another 4% in 2023, marking the most significant decline since records began.

Raphael Mayoraz, a cantonal geologist and head of natural hazard management in Valais, said that while preparations were made for a natural disaster, they were not sufficient for a collapse of this magnitude. “These events are not just natural, they are warnings,” he said.

Recovery will take years, Swiss army called in

Authorities have described the destruction as one of the worst natural disasters in recent Alpine history. Members of the Swiss government are en route to assess the damage, while the Swiss army’s disaster relief unit has been called in to assist recovery efforts.

At a news conference on Wednesday, officials said full recovery could take several years. The focus now is on ensuring the safety of neighbouring areas, particularly from potential flooding, and on locating the missing man.

The disaster follows another troubling incident earlier this month, when the bodies of five skiers were discovered on a separate glacier near Zermatt, yet another sign of the growing risks in Switzerland’s rapidly changing Alpine environment.