Sunday, August 18, 2024
     
Swiss International flight with over 300 on board makes emergency landing in Kazakhstan due to THIS reason

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Astana (Kazakhstan) Published on: August 18, 2024 10:27 IST
Swiss International flight
Image Source : @FLYSWISS/X Swiss International flight

A Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Swiss International Air Lines flying from Tokyo to Zurich made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan on Saturday due to a medical incident onboard, followed by issues after the aircraft landed, the airline said.

The Boeing 777-300ER's nose wheel got caught in the grass and was stuck, requiring it to be towed back onto the runway, the airlines said in a statement. The aircraft will be examined for damage and will be the subject of an investigation.

Swiss confirmed that none of the 319 passengers onboard were injured due to the incident. "We'll defer to the airline for information about their fleet and operations," Boeing said in a statement.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

