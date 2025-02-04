Sweden: Five people shot in attack at school in Orebro city, attacker dies by suicide, says report

Follow us on Image Source : AP The image has been used for representative purposes only.

At least five people have been shot at Risbergska School in the central Swedish city of Orebro on Tuesday, as per authorities. The extent of injuries sustained by the victims is yet to be determined, and emergency responders are actively assessing the situation.

As per local media reports, Sweden’s national task force has arrived at the scene. Meanwhile, Police have issued a public advisory and urged residents to avoid the Vasthaga area or stay indoors for safety.

The Swedish news agency TT reported that the perpetrator died by suicide. Police didn't immediately confirm that reporting, but scheduled a news conference for 1430 GMT. The adult education centre is in the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

It wasn't immediately clear whether police were counting the perpetrator among the five shot. The extent of the victims' injuries also wasn't immediately clear. Police said that no officers were shot during the violence.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence and other emergency vehicles. Students were sheltering in nearby buildings. Other parts of the school were evacuated following the shooting.

“The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing. The government is in close contact with the police, and is closely following developments,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told TT.

(With AP inputs)