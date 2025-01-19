Despite US mourning Carter's death, Trump's inauguration event to see national flag fly at full mast

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump with Melania Trump

Despite the US mourning the death of former president Jimmy Carter, the US flag will be flown at full-staff at the US Capitol during President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20. Previously, Trump expressed his annoyance over the idea that the flags would be flown at half-staff, given the US is in a state of mourning until January 28 over the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

Flags to fly at full-staff: Mike Johnson

Confirming that the flags will be flown at full-staff, Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said that Trump's inauguration will be marked by visuals of flags flying in mourning.

In a post on social media, Johnson said, "The flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump."

The flags will return to half-staff in memory of Carter the following day, Johnson clarified.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden followed the established protocols as he ordered that the US flags be lowered for 30 days from Carter's death until January 28.

When asked about Trump's frustration over flags flying at half-staff during his inauguration, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified that Biden would not consider reversing or reevaluating the half-staff plans.

What does the US flag code say?

The US flag code lays out parameters for lowering the US flag to half-staff, including a 30-day period for current or former presidents to cover flags at federal government buildings and their grounds, as well as at US embassies and other facilities abroad, including military installations and vessels.

Flags can be lowered to commemorate the deaths of other officials, including the vice president, Supreme Court justices, and members of Congress, although those periods aren't as long. Flags can also be ordered lowered in other circumstances, including a national tragedy or on Memorial Day.

Since the US flag code states that no flag should fly higher than the American flag on the same pole or nearby, state flags are also lowered during those periods.

