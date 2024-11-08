Who is Susie Wiles, the 'ice maiden' who will be Donald Trump's chief of staff at White House?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Susie Wiles

Florida: US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday announced that Susie Wiles, one of his two campaign managers, will be his White House chief of staff, entrusting a top position to a political operative who helped the Republican win the election. The appointment was the first of what is expected to be a flurry of staffing announcements as Trump girds for a return to the White House on January 20. Here are some key facts about Wiles, who is set to run day-to-day operations at the White House:

Disciplined operation

Wiles, a longtime Republican strategist, is widely credited - along with co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita - with running the most disciplined and sophisticated of Trump's three presidential campaigns. She did not always succeed at stopping Trump from going off-script, but she kept damaging media leaks to a relative minimum, launched a bold and successful strategy to win over some Latino and Black voters and led the former president to a decisive win.

Party establishment

Wiles got her start working for Republican President Ronald Reagan's successful 1980 campaign. For years, she worked with some moderate Republicans who promoted dramatically different policies than those of Trump. Early in her career, she worked for Republican US representatives Jack Kemp, an ardent advocate of free trade, and Tillie Fowler, who was widely considered a moderate on several issues, including gun control.

She also served briefly as the manager of former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr.'s 2012 presidential campaign. Huntsman was arguably the most moderate Republican in the field that year. He sharply criticised Trump after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump's supporters.

Working for the enemy

Later in her career, Wiles started working for more combative party figures, some of whom would become Trump allies, including US Senator Rick Scott of Florida. Notably, she was a key figure in Ron DeSantis' successful 2018 Florida gubernatorial campaign. She was dismissed by DeSantis after he took office. When Trump and DeSantis squared off in the Republican presidential primary, she presided over an aggressive and successful strategy to portray her old boss as personally off-putting and out of touch on some key policy issues.

"Ice maiden"

While Wiles is personally friendly, she is relatively little-known and enigmatic for a political strategist of her stature. She rarely gives televised interviews and avoids speaking engagements. Like many successful campaign managers, she can be ruthless when merited. Her personality contrasted with that of LaCivita, who was notably garrulous and outspoken. "Susie likes to stay in the back, let me tell you," Trump said during his victory speech, as she stood toward the back of the stage. "We call her the ice maiden." Several people who have worked with Wiles said in interviews on Thursday that she would provide stability and sage counsel to Trump in the White House.

Prominent family

Wiles is the daughter of Pat Summerall, who was a prominent football player and sportscaster. Summerall played in the National Football League for a decade and later announced 16 Super Bowls. He died in 2013.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: Donald Trump appoints Susan Wiles as White House chief of staff, first woman in US to hold this post