The US Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily halted a lower court ruling that required the Trump administration to release billions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid by midnight.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued the temporary stay, pausing an order from US District Judge Amir H. Ali that had blocked the administration’s freeze on foreign assistance. The Supreme Court's decision gives the justices time to review the matter before making a final ruling.