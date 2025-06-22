Suicide bomber strikes Syrian church near Damascus during Sunday mass killing 13, several injured The attack has heightened fears about the re-emergence of extremist sleeper cells, especially as President Ahmad al-Sharaa continues to face challenges in asserting full control over the country.

New Delhi:

At least thirteen people were killed inside the Mar Elias Church in Dweil’a on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria after a suicide bomber detonated himself during Sunday prayers. Several others were injured, according to Syrian state media (SANA). The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, reported up to 30 casualties, though it did not confirm exact figures. Local media sources suggested that children may be among the victims.

This is the first such suicide bombing in Syria in years and comes at a time when the capital is under the de facto rule of Islamist factions. The attack has heightened fears about the re-emergence of extremist sleeper cells, especially as President Ahmad al-Sharaa continues to face challenges in asserting full control over the country.

ISIS suspected, witnesses describe horror

No group has claimed responsibility yet, but Syria’s Interior Ministry stated that an Islamic State (ISIS) militant opened fire on worshippers before detonating an explosives vest inside the church.

Witnesses corroborated this, with one bystander named Rawad telling the Associated Press he saw the attacker, who was accompanied by two others who fled the scene. “He was shooting at the church … he then went inside the church and blew himself up,” Rawad said.

Government response and condemnation

Information Minister Hamza Almustafa strongly condemned the attack, labeling it a “cowardly terrorist act.” In a post on social media platform X, he emphasised Syria’s commitment to equal citizenship and vowed that the state would continue its efforts to fight extremist groups and safeguard its people.

Scene of devastation and mourning

Photos from state media showed bloodied church pews and debris scattered across the floor. Emergency responders and security personnel rushed to the site as survivors cried in anguish. One distraught woman was seen collapsing in tears inside the ruined church.

This incident marks a chilling reminder of Syria’s long-standing vulnerability to extremist violence, despite recent periods of relative calm.