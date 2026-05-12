Suicide blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaves 8 dead, 35 injured; hospitals on emergency alert

Peshawar:

A deadly suicide attack shook northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least eight people, including two security personnel, and leaving 35 others injured. Police confirmed that the explosion took place when a bomber triggered an explosive-laden vehicle in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a region that has witnessed repeated militant activity.

According to a District Police official, the assailant was travelling in a three-wheeler auto rickshaw packed with explosives. The blast occurred at Phattak Chowk in the bustling Naurang Bazar area. Officials stated that two traffic police officers and a woman were among those who lost their lives, while dozens of injured victims were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Sarai Naurang.

Critically injured shifted to major hospitals

Several victims sustained severe injuries and were referred to hospitals in Bannu and Peshawar for specialised treatment. Following the explosion, an emergency was declared at nearby medical facilities and all healthcare personnel were urgently called for duty. Rescue operations moved swiftly on the ground. Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shahdab Khan said that ambulances and teams were immediately deployed to the site for relief efforts.

Provincial govt takes cognisance

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Suhail Afridi sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police regarding the attack. Expressing condolences, he assured families of all government support, stating, "We stand with the bereaved families in this difficult time, and the provincial government will extend all possible support to them."

11 killed in northwest Pakistan

Earlier on Monday, at least 11 people, who were on their way to attend a marriage, were killed and several were injured when the van they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan. The incident occurred in Malam Jabba, a popular tourist area, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat district. Several women and children, including the groom's mother, were among those who were killed in the incident, according to Rescue 1122.

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