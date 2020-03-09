Image Source : AP Sudanese Prime Minister narrowly survives assassination attempt

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday survived an assassination attempt, state media has reported. As per reports the plot to kill the PM was carried out in the national capital Khartoum.

The report did not give any further details about the assassination attempt, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, witnesses have said that Hamdok's motorcade came under a car bomb attack at the entry of the Sudanese army bridge.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Hamdok, who's the 15th Prime Minister of Sudan, assumed office last August after pro-democracy protests forced the military to oust former leader Omar al-Bashir.

(With inputs from IANS)