Sudan military plane crashes in Omdurman; 46 killed, 10 injured

A Sudanese military aircraft crashed in the city of Omdurman, killing at least 46 people, officials said on Wednesday. The Antonov aircraft is reported to have crashed on Tuesday while taking off from the Wadi Sayidna airbase north of Omdurman, the military said in a terse statement.

While the military confimed that armed forces personnel and civilians were killed in the crash, it didn't specify the reason of the crash. The aircraft reportedly crashed over a civilian house in the Karrari district in Omdurman, suggesting that there were people dead on the ground.

Sudan has been in a state of civil war since 2023 when tensions between the military and a notorious paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open warfare. The fighting has wrecked urban areas and has been marked by atrocities, including mass rape and ethnically motivated killings, that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, especially in the western region of Darfur, according to the United Nations and international rights groups.

The war has intensified in recent months, with the military making steady advances against the RSF in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. The RSF, which controls most of the western region of Darfur, said that it downed a military aircraft on Monday in Nyala, the provincial capital of South Darfur province.

