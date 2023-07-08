Sudan: Airstrike kills at least 22 amid fighting between country's rival generals

Follow us on Image Source : AP (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Sudan

Sudan: At least 22 people lost their lives after an airstrike in a Sudanese city. The health authorities claimed it one of the deadliest in the weekslong fighting between Sudan's rival generals. According to updates, the attack took place in a residential area in Omdurman, which is the neighboring city of the capital, Khartoum.

Attack wounded an unspecified number of people

As per the health ministry, the attack wounded an unspecified number of people. The air strike in the urban area of the capital is claimed to be one the deadliest triggered by the clashes between the military and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces. Earlier in June this year, an airstrike killed at least 17 people including 5 children in Khartoum.

RSF has balmed the military for the attack

The powerful paramilitary group (RSF) has blamed the military for striking residential areas in Omdurman. The military has reportedly attempted to cut off a crucial supply line for the paramilitary force there.

A few residents asserted that it was difficult to determine which side was responsible for the attack. They further claimed that military aircraft have repeatedly targeted RSF troops in the area and the paramilitary force has used drones and anti-aircraft weapons against the military.

(with inputs from AP)

Latest World News