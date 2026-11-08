Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits central Japan, 22 injured

Tokyo:

A powerful earthquake struck central Japan early Sunday, shattering shop windows, sending people fleeing from buildings and leaving at least 22 people injured, local media reported. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.7, while the US Geological Survey (USGS) measured it at 5.5. Several smaller aftershocks were also reported.

The tremors were felt across a wide area, including Aichi Prefecture and the city of Hamamatsu, as well as the nearby prefectures of Yamanashi, where Mount Fuji is located, and Gifu. The shaking also affected the ancient capitals of Kyoto and Nara.

Where was the epicenter?

Footage broadcast by Japanese television channels showed shattered shop windows and broken glass scattered across streets. A bookstore was left in disarray, with piles of books knocked off its shelves. Among those injured were people who fell down stairs while attempting to evacuate buildings.

The earthquake struck at 1.04 am local time, with its epicentre located at a depth of around 40 km in Shizuoka Prefecture. Aichi and Shizuoka are neighbouring prefectures. The tremors were not felt in Tokyo, which is located farther away. According to official seismic assessments, the strongest shaking was recorded in Aichi.

As a precaution, Shinkansen bullet trains were operating at reduced speeds in the affected areas. Earthquakes can damage railway tracks, prompting authorities to take safety measures.

Japan is located in one of the world's most seismically active regions and is frequently affected by earthquakes.

16 killed as 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

Earlier in October, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.0 in magnitude killed at least 16 people and injured 46 others in Tibet, according to local authorities cited by state media. The quake caused extensive damage, with 339 houses reported to have collapsed or been damaged. Eleven of the injured are in a serious condition, while rescue and relief operations are continuing.

The tremors struck at night, sending people rushing out of restaurants and shops as buildings shook and objects fell from supermarket shelves. Officials are still assessing the damage, while rescue teams search damaged buildings and work to assist people affected by the earthquake.

The earthquake's epicentre was in Maru township in Baqen county, in the mountainous region of Tibet. It was around 190 km east-northeast of Nagqu and 390 km northeast of Lhasa, both cities in China, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake was shallow, at a depth of around 10 km.

The township's deputy head, Lhawang Dagpo, said the shaking was clearly felt at the township office, where cracks appeared. Power and telecommunications services were also disrupted in the county seat.

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