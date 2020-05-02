Strong earthquake hits Greek holiday island of Crete, 'tsunami warning' issued

Image Source : Strong earthquake hits Greek island of Crete, 'tsunami warning' issued

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit the Greek holiday island of Crete on Saturday. The depth of the quake was measured to be around 10 kilometers (six miles). There is a potential Tsunami warning in place for the island, the Daily Star quoted the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) as saying. The epicenter of the earthquake was said to be 141 km (87 miles) south of Crete's capital Iraklion.

A strong aftershock was also felt 10 minutes later around 102 km (63 miles) from the island. The preliminary magnitude of the aftershock was measured to be 4.8 and was followed by a second aftershock with a magnitude of 4.1. There were no immediate casualties or damage reported. According to reports, the quake was felt in Heraklion and Lassithi. Some reports suggested that the strong tremors were felt as far away as Albania and the Middle East.

