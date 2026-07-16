Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolts New Zealand, tsunami advisory issued

New Delhi:

New Zealand was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on Thursday, with the authorities downgrading an initially issued tsunami warning to an advisory after the quake struck near the town of Te Anau on the South Island.

The earthquake hit about 40 km north of Te Anau, with authorities initially estimating its magnitude at 6.3 and issuing a tsunami warning for the west coast of the South Island from Milford Sound to Puysegur Point. The warning was later downgraded after updated assessments.

Although the tsunami alert has been lifted, New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) warned that coastal areas could still experience "strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore." Residents and visitors have been advised to stay out of the water, avoid beaches, and keep away from harbours, marinas and river mouths.

New Zealand's GeoNet monitoring system reported "strong" shaking in the area. Maylene Puyat, duty manager at the Fiordland Hotel in Te Anau, told Reuters that the tremor lasted about a minute.

"It was a bit strong. The hotel was shaking, but nothing moved inside," she said.

Another resident told the Otago Daily Times that the shaking was "long and loud" and sounded "like a train," adding that "the walls were definitely moving."

Te Anau is the gateway to Fiordland, a popular tourist destination in New Zealand's southwest known for its dramatic glacial landscapes.

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