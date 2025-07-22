Stranded for 5 weeks at Kerala Airport, UK’s F-35B jet to fly out today The aircraft, which was onboard the HMS Prince of Wales, landed in Kerala after reporting low fuel and adverse weather conditions during a routine sortie. Its landing was facilitated by the India Air Force. Refuelling and other logistic support were also provided to the aircraft.

New Delhi:

UK Navy's F-35B fighter jet is set to fly back after being repaired of the technical glitch which prompted its emergency landing in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram international airport. The aircraft has been stranded in India since June 14.

A 15-member team of UK engineers had come to Kerala to repair the jet.

"The fighter jet, after repairs, has been brought out of the hangar and is currently placed in the parking bay of the airport. It has been refuelled. The jet will fly out of the airport on Tuesday," media reports quoted an airport official as saying.

IAF provides logistic support

The aircraft, which was onboard the HMS Prince of Wales, landed in Kerala after reporting low fuel and adverse weather conditions during a routine sortie. Its landing was facilitated by the India Air Force. Refuelling and other logistic support were also provided to the aircraft.

British authorities said the team was at their job to repair the aircraft and thanked the Indian officials for their support. The aircraft remained parked in the bay for many days and was later towed into a hangar at the airport.

Airport to charge for parking

Airport sources, cited by the media, said that the aircraft parking charges will also be taken from the US as per the current rates. It was said that the parking charge will be between Rs 15,000-20,000 per day. Apart from this, there will also be a land charge for fighter aircraft and Airbus, which would be somewhere between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh. The official said that Air India will also fix the charges for using its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at the airport.

Taking a jab at the extended stay of the F-35 jet, the Kerala Tourism Department shared the image of the aircraft in a post which read, "Kerala, the destination you'll never want to leave".