Strait Thunder-2025A: China concludes military drills focusing on 'blockade enforcement' around Taiwan The military drills, named Strait Thunder-2025A, conducted by the People's Liberation Army, focused on 'blockade enforcement' around Taiwan. The PLA said the drills were aimed at displaying Beijing's wrath against 'separatist' statements by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

Strait Thunder-2025A: China on Wednesday concluded its two-day high-intensity military drills around Taiwan, claiming that it completed all designated tasks of the joint exercises. The military drills touted as Strait Thunder-2025A were undertaken in the central and southern Taiwan Strait, focusing on blockade enforcement of Taiwan, the estranged island, which China claims to be a part of its mainland. According to a spokesperson for the theatre command, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command successfully completed all designated tasks of the joint exercises, which were carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

What were Chinese drills aimed at?

The drills, which tested troops' integrated joint operation capabilities, were aimed at displaying Beijing's wrath against 'separatist' statements by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, according to the PLA. The Chinese official added that the drill tested the troops' integrated joint operation capabilities.

Stressing that the Chinese troops remain on "high alert" at all times, the Chinese spokesperson underscored that Beijing will continue to strengthen combat readiness with intensive training to resolutely thwart all separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence".

The Chinese exercise around Taiwan follows Lai's move to prevent China’s infiltration and espionage activities in the self-ruled territory, as he categorised China as a "foreign hostile force" last month.

Notably, the latest Chinese drills are the first after Donald Trump assumed the presidency in the United States. The Chinese drills have been criticised by several nations, including the US, EU and Japan, who lodged their protest, saying they are against unilateral changes to the status quo, including through force or coercion.

China refutes criticism over military drills

China has refuted the criticism against the drills, as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun termed the protests as 'accusations of a handful of countries', adding that it is a 'mischaracterisation of the facts and truth and an interference in China’s internal affairs'.

In the latest drills, the PLA carried out simulated strikes on ground and maritime targets by the Shandong aircraft carrier fleet and long-range live-fire drills.

Additionally, it deployed advanced weapons and equipment, including its latest frigate, the Type 054A; the DF-15 ballistic missile; YJ-21 hypersonic missiles; the H-6K bomber; and the Y-20 transport aircraft.

