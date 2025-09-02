Store water in tubs: Pakistan Defence Minister Asif's bizarre solution to tackle floods goes viral Over two million people have been affected due to floods in Pakistan. Sindh and Punjab have been the worst-hit states. More than 9,00,000 people have so far been evacuated after emergency workers in Pakistan conducted a search and rescue operation using drones.

Islamabad:

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's bizarre remark on floods is making the rounds across social media platforms. Asif suggested people in Pakistan should consider the floods as 'blessings' and store the water in tubs till dams get constructed for the purpose. Asif's remark came when Pakistan is reeling under severe floods due to swollen rivers amid incessant rains.

"People who are protesting against the flood-like situation should take the flood waters home. People should store this water at their homes, in tubs, and containers. We should look at this water in the form of a blessing and hence should store it," he said while speaking with a Pakistani news channel.

Asif also suggested Pakistan should build small catchments which can be completed quickly to store water, as dams usually take 10 to 15 years to complete.

Several killed amid floods and rains in Pakistan

Over two million people have been affected due to floods in Pakistan. Sindh and Punjab have been the worst-hit states. More than 900,000 people have so far been evacuated after emergency workers in Pakistan conducted a search and rescue operation using drones.

More than 850 people have lost their lives due to the severe flooding.

Asif had earlier blamed India for the floods. Khawaja Asif stated that the release of water by India is causing the floods in Pakistan.

Rivers in spate

Officials say the disaster was triggered by unusually heavy monsoon rains lasting several weeks, made worse by the release of water from overflowing rivers and dams in India last week.

The Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers all swelled at the same time, flooding large areas of farmland and nearby villages.

Authorities have issued a warning that rising water levels in the River Chenab are expected to reach Multan district in Punjab by Tuesday, where it will merge with inflows from the River Ravi. At the same time, the River Panjnad's water level is predicted to peak on September 5. Meanwhile, water from the River Sutlej is steadily moving toward key barrages, including Suleimanki and Head Islam.