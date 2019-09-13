Startling revelation: Human bodies move around for more than a year after death. They don't Rest In Peace

Human bodies move around significantly for more than a year after death, scientists have claimed. According a report in AFP, Australian scientist Alyson Wilson studied and photographed the movements of a corpse over 17-months, and claimed finding that humans don't exactly rest in peace.

In one case study, arms that began held close to the body ended up flung out to the side.

"We think the movements relate to the process of decomposition, as the body mummifies and the ligaments dry out," she said.

The Australian scientist took the three-hour flight from Cairs to Sydney every month to check on the progress of a cadaver.

According to the report, her subject was one of seventy bodies stored at the Southern Hemisphere's only "body farm", which sits at a secret bushland location on the outskirts of Australia's largest city. The body farm, known as the Australian Facility for Taphonomic Experimental Research (AFTER), is carrying out pioneering research into post-mortem movement.