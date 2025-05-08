Srilankan Airlines suspends all flights to Lahore amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions Three explosions were heard in quick succession in Walton Road of Pakistan's Lahore on Thursday (May 8), prompting residents to rush out of their homes in fear. The blasts happened in the vicinity of Gulberg, which is one of Lahore's most upscale and sensitive districts.

Colombo:

The national carrier Srilankan Airlines on Thursday (May 8) said its flights to Lahore have been temporarily suspended. However, the services to Karachi would be continued as scheduled, the airline said. The airline runs four weekly flights to Lahore and all those flights are cancelled till further notice. “This is being done in view of the current tensed military situation in the Kashmir region,” sources said.

In a late-night development on Wednesday (May 7), Pakistan government closed its airspace for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports. The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), in a statement, however, said the Karachi airport would remain operational.

The closure of airspace and airports in Pakistan came after India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday hitting nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Punjab province of Pakistan in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Pakistan army said 31 people were killed and 57 others injured in the Indian missile strikes launched shortly after midnight.

3 explosions rock Lahore today

Three explosions were heard in quick succession in Walton Road of Pakistan's Lahore on Thursday, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in fear. The blasts happened in the vicinity of Gulberg, which is one of Lahore's most upscale and sensitive districts.

Lahore Police said that the explosions occurred within moments of each other. The blasts were so loud that people who were several kilometres away heard its sound and rushed to streets in confusion and fear. Emergency response teams, including Rescue and Firefighting units, have reached the site of the incident. Furthermore, the police have cordoned off the area.

According to officials, investigations were being made to determine the nature and source of the explosions. The authorities have sealed the area and unrelated people have been restricted from entering the area as bomb disposal and intelligence teams start their preliminary assessment.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has temporarily suspended flight operations at airports in Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot. According to PAA, the airports in Lahore and Sialkot will remain unavailable for all flights until 12 pm on Thursday. The flight schedules of both domestic and international flights have been impacted due to the suspension. Passengers have been asked to contact their respective airlines to get updates regarding their flight timings and possible delays.