Sri Lankan protestors start cooking in PM's house, hit the gym at President's house | Watch

Protestors on Sunday were seen having a gala time in Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence as well as Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe house after taking them over on Saturday.

Fresh videos have emerged on social media that shows several protestors using running on treadmills in the president's personal gym. They also used other facilities like weights and cardio equipment. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the Lanka president remains unknown.

In another video, protestors were seen cooking meals in the Prime Minister's home while people walked about in his garden.

Protesters enter Resident Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house

On Saturday, thousands of protesters barged into the Lankan President's residence and office to vent their fury against a leader they hold responsible for the island nation’s worst economic crisis.

In videos that emerged on social media, dozens of protesters were seen jumping into Rajapaksa's swimming pool. The protesters were watching television in the President's house and were rolling around on the President's bed. Outside the building, barricades were overturned and a black flag was hoisted on a pole. Videos shared by state media show the protesters swimming in the pool.

Protestors set Wickremesinghe's private residence on fire

A group of protesters on Saturday entered the private residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and set it on fire amid a massive public protest in the country over the unprecedented economic crisis.

The incident came hours after Wickremesinghe offered to resign to make way for an all-party government, as protests intensified in the country for the resignation of the government led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka faces acute economic crisis

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials.

The country, with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in foreign debt default, had announced in April that it is suspending nearly USD 7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about USD 25 billion due through 2026. Sri Lanka's total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion.

