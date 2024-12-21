Days after concluding India tour, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake announces plan to visit China

Follow us on Image Source : AP Dissanayake will visit China in January

After choosing India for his first international visit since assuming the presidency in Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced his plans for an official tour to China in mid-January. This announcement follows his meeting with Qin Boyong, Vice-Chairwoman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the meeting, Dissanayake reaffirmed the island nation's commitment to advancing high-quality development under China's multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“I will be going to China in mid-January,” Dissanayake told reporters in Kandy, a central district town. Notably, Dissanayake's visit to India last week marked his first overseas trip since assuming the presidency on September 21.

After Dissanayake returned to Colombo, a senior Chinese official met him, confirming that preparations for his upcoming visit to Beijing were underway. While China has expressed its continued support for Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan president has expressed gratitude to China for its support to restructure its international debt.

BRI is a mega connectivity project that connects China with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia and Europe. India is opposed to BRI, a pet project of Chinese President Xi Jinping to further the global influence of China with investments to build infrastructure projects.

New Delhi has protested against Beijing for building the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), stated to be the flagship project of the BRI, through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in violation of its sovereignty.

India is also vocal about its criticism of BRI projects stating they should be based on universally recognised international norms, good governance, and the rule of law and follow principles of openness, transparency and financial sustainability.

India, the US and several other countries raised concerns over the BRI as China doled out huge loans to smaller countries for infrastructure projects without taking into consideration their ability to pay back the money. BRI has raised concerns after China acquired Sri Lanka's Hambantota port for a 99-year lease as a debt swap.

(With agency inputs)