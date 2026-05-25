Sri Lanka to offer free 30-day on-arrival visa to tourists from 40 countries including India

Colombo:

Sri Lanka has announced a new travel facility that will allow visitors from 40 countries, including India, to receive free on-arrival visas. The move was confirmed by the Department of Immigration and Emigration on Monday. Under the new system, eligible tourists will be granted a 30-day visa when they arrive in Sri Lanka. The visa will also allow double entry during its validity period, starting from the date of first arrival.

However, all travellers will still need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before entering the country. This rule applies to visitors from the listed 40 countries as well as those from nations that have bilateral agreements with Sri Lanka, including Singapore, Maldives and Seychelles.

Indians prefer Sri Lanka as major tourist spot

India continues to be Sri Lanka’s largest source of inbound tourists, making it a key beneficiary of the relaxed visa policy. Apart from India, the list of eligible countries includes Russia, United Kingdom, United States, Germany, China and Denmark, among others.

The decision is aimed at making travel easier and encouraging more international arrivals to the island nation.

What is Visa on Arrival (VoA)?

A Visa on Arrival (VoA) is a type of travel visa that you can get when you reach your destination country, instead of applying in advance at an embassy or online. It is usually meant for tourism, short business visits, or transit, and the stay duration is limited (often 14–60 days depending on the country).

Countries offering this facility for Indian passport holders

Asia

Indonesia — Visa on Arrival available (tourist stay typically 30 days, extendable)

Maldives — Free visa on arrival (usually 30 days for tourism)

Cambodia — Visa on arrival available

Laos — Visa on arrival available at major entry points

Jordan — Visa on arrival at select entry points (conditions may vary)

Africa

Kenya — Now mostly uses eTA, but entry-on-arrival style processing exists in practice at some points depending on case

Tanzania — Visa on arrival available for tourism

Ethiopia — Visa on arrival available at Addis Ababa airport (common for tourists)

Others

Seychelles — Visitor’s permit issued on arrival (no pre-visa needed)

Nepal — No visa required for Indians (free entry, not VoA)

Bhutan — No visa required for Indians (permit on entry, not VoA)