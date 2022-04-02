Sri Lanka declares public emergency after unrest due to economic crisis; curfew in Western Province

Follow us on Image Source : AP A protester tries to burn a bus outside Sri Lankan president's private residence on the out skirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday imposed a state of public emergency in the country due to the growing unrest due to an economic crisis. He issued an extraordinary gazette declaring a public emergency in the island nation with effect, local media reported. The Gazette has been issued considering the prevailing situation in the country and in the interests of public security, the protection of public order, and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community, Daily Mirror reported.

The President issued the gazette under the powers vested in him by Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), as amended by Act. No. 8 of 1959. Law No. 6 of 1978 and Act, No.28 of 1988. Moreover, Sri Lanka also imposed a police curfew in Western Province for six hours, ending at 6 am today.

"Police curfew will be in effect within the Western Province from midnight until 6.00 a.m. April 2 (tomorrow)," Police Spokesperson said on Friday, according to Daily Mirror.

The move came one day after several protestors gathered outside the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday as the island nation faced an unprecedented economic crisis. Police said that 45 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the protests outside the President's residence.

The protest was staged over the government's failure to address the existing issues in the island nation. The protesters clashed with the police outside the residence of President Rajapaksa in Mirihana.

Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector. Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a food, fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance.

