Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa announces resignation, what happens next?

Image Source : AP Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa announces resignation after protesters storm his residence

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: As Sri Lanka struggles to cope with a severe economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday announced his resignation, hours after several angry protestors thronged his official residence, forcing him to flee to an unknown location. Rajapaksa has informed that he will resign from the Presidency on July 13, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced in a press conference on Saturday.

His announcement to resign came soon after Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave office. Pressure on both leaders grew as the economic meltdown set off acute shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to buy food, fuel and other necessities.

What happens after Rajapaksa resigns?

With Rajapaksa announcing to resign, the Sri Lankan Parliament will have to select one of its members as the President. The new appointment has to be made within one month's time from the resignation of the President.

According to the Sri Lankan constitution, the current prime minister will become the acting president. So, after Rajapaksa resigns, Ranil Wickremesinghe will take over as Acting President, until the President post is filled up again.

Protestors storm Rajapaksa's residence, break barricades

Protests by thousands rocked Colombo yesterday. Crowds tore through the barricades surrounding Rajapaksa's residence, climbed over the fence and took control of the area.

Dramatic visuals from outside Rajapaksa's residence showed a sea of demonstrators storming into the compound, tearing down security cordons placed by police, taking a dip in the swimming pool and romping through his kitchen and home.

