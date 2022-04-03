Sri Lanka imposes nationwide social media blackout amid ongoing 36-hour curfew

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mirihana:A Sri Lankan Buddhist monk, supporter of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, inspects debris created by overnight clashes between protesters and police near the Sri Lankan Presidents private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, April 1, 2022.

Highlights Sri Lanka government imposed a nationwide social media blackout after midnight on Sunday.

The move comes amid an ongoing 36-hour curfew in the country.

Sri Lanka is facing an economic crisis and inflation, and had declared emergency on Friday.

Amid a growing economic crisis and unrest among people, the Sri Lanka government has imposed a nationwide social media blackout after midnight on Sunday, April 3, according to an internet observatory, reported news agency ANI. The move comes amid an ongoing 36-hour curfew in the country. Some two dozen social media platforms were affected including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.

"Confirmed: Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram as emergency is declared amid widespread protests," NetBlocks tweeted.

Ahead of the planned protest for Sunday, the island nation had declared a 36-hour curfew from Saturday to Monday as the country faced a severe power crisis and rising inflation. A London based rights watchdog on Saturday warned the Sri Lankan government that the declaration of emergency in the island nation, in the name of public security, should not become a pretext for human rights violations.

"Sri Lanka: The declaration of the state of emergency in the name of public security should not become a pretext for further human rights violations. The order declaring a state of emergency intends to restrict the rights to freedom of association, assembly, and movement as well as due process protections," Amnesty International said in a statement.

On Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued the Extraordinary Gazette declaring a state of public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect.

