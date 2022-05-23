'India big brother to Sri Lanka': Namal Rajapaksa thanks PM Modi for latest round of humanitarian aid

Follow us on Image Source : AP Human rights activists observe a minute silence in remembrance of victims of Sri Lanka's civil war

Extending gratitude to India for the latest round of humanitarian aid and essential items sent to Sri Lanka, Namal Rajapaksa on Monday said India has been a big brother to the country throughout the years, something that they will never forget.

Expressing gratefulness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Sri Lankan cabinet minister today said, "Grateful to PM Narendra Modi, Hon CM MK Stalin & the people of India for the aid & essential items sent to LKA. India certainly has been a big brother & a good friend to LKA throughout the years, something that we will never forget! Thank you."

Humanitarian aid and essential items worth Rs 2 billion were recently provided by India to Sri Lanka, as the country reels under a severe economic crisis. The consignment, comprising 9,000 metric tons of rice, 50 metric tons of milk powder, over 25 metric tons of drugs and other pharmaceutical supplies reached Colombo on Sunday.

It will be distributed among several beneficiaries across the country by the Sri Lankan government, reported Colombo Page.

The beneficiaries include Northern, Eastern, Central, and Western provinces, covering diverse sections of the society.

Ranil Wickremesinghe expresses gratitude to India

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also expressed gratitude to the "people of India" for the assistance amidst the prevalent economic crisis in the island country.

"Sri Lanka today received Rs 2 Billion worth of humanitarian aid, including milk powder, rice, and medicines from India. Our sincere gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Hon. @mkstalin and the People of India for the support extended," Sri Lankan PM tweeted.

Earlier, the Indian government had sent out dry rations, medicines, and other essential commodities to Sri Lanka on a grant basis.

At this time of crisis, India has pledged nearly USD 3 billion to cash-strapped Colombo through currency swaps, credit lines for essential goods, and repayment of loans since January 2022 to help Sri Lanka amid one of the worst economic crises in history.

(With inputs from ANI)

