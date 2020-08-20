Image Source : AP Sputnik V: Russia's first registered coronavirus vaccine to be tested on 40,000 people

Mass testing of Russia’s first potential COVID-19 vaccine to get domestic regulatory approval will involve more than 40,000 people, the TASS news agency cited the vaccine’s developer as saying on Thursday.

The vaccine, called “Sputnik V” in homage to the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, has been hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists following two months of small-scale human trials, the results of which have not been made public yet.

Currently there are about 165 different vaccines for COVID-19 being developed around the world. The main types of vaccines include: viral vector-based vaccines, virus-based, nucleic acid-based and protein-based vaccines. Russian adenovirus vector-based vaccine was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on August 11 and became the first registered COVID-19 vaccine on the market.

Indian Embassy in Russia in touch with developer of Sputnik V

After Russia announced it has developed the world's first vaccine against Covid-19, the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been in touch with the Russian Medical Research Institute, as per an Indian Express report citing government sources.

“The Indian Mission is engaging separately with the Russian side through our embassy in Moscow. We are now awaiting the safety and efficacy data of this vaccine for Covid-19,” a source said.

First batch of vaccines ready in two weeks times

According to reports from Russian agencies, the first batch of vaccine doses, which will be administered to doctors, teachers and other frontline workers will be ready in the next two weeks time. Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter was also said to be the first one to have received a jab of the vaccine and plans are further underway to have millions of doses ready for the population.

