Spain: 10 elderly charred to death after massive fire breaks out in retirement home

Fire ripped through a retirement home in the town of Villafranca del Ebro in northern Spain early on Friday, killing at least 10 people, the regional government of Aragon said. The blaze started in a residence for the elderly called "Jardines de Villafranca" around 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) and it took a couple of hours for firefighters to put it out, a spokesperson for the regional government said.

The spokesperson could not specify whether all the victims were residents of the retirement home, where 82 elderly people lived.

One person was in critical condition, while several people were under care mainly for suffering from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters, who came from the area of Zaragoza, a city 35 km (22 miles) away, ambulances and police are on site, he said. The cause of the fire was still being investigated.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.