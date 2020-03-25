Image Source : AP Spain coronavirus death toll overtakes China, 738 fatalities recorded in 24 hours

Spain has today overtaken China to record the world's second-highest death toll from coronavirus. Spanish officials reported 738 new deaths today, the country's biggest daily jump so far, taking the total from 2,696 to 3,434. The spiralling number of deaths came as Spain entered the 11th day of an unprecedented lockdown to try and rein in the COVID-19 epidemic that has now infected 47,610 people, the health ministry said.

The total number of positive cases spiked to 421,792 across the world on Wednesday. While Italy has reported the maximum number of deaths at 6,820. In Iran, 1,934 have died, 1,100 in France and 422 in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Netherlands has seen 276 deaths and 192 people have died in New York.