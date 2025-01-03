Two dead, 18 injured as plane crashes through commercial building's rooftop in Southern California

Follow us on Image Source : AP A small plane crashes in Southern California.

Two people were killed while 18 others were injured in a plane creash in Southern California. A small plane crashed through the rooftop of a commercial building in Southern California on Thursday, police said. Police got a report at 2.09 pm on Thursday about the crash in the Orange County city of Fullerton, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.

Ten people severely injured in the crash were rushed to the hospital while eight others were treated and released at the scene, police said. There were two confirmed deaths, according to Wells.

Firefighters and police arrived on the scene and doused the fire that broke out. They evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said.

The warehouse, containing sewing machines and textile stock, was damaged. The building was occupied by Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer, according to a sign on a door.

It was not immediately known what type of plane it was or whether those injured were in the aircraft or on the ground, Wells said.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware shows a four-seat, single-engine aircraft crashed about a minute after takeoff. Security camera footage from Rucci Forge, a wheel manufacturer across the street, shows a fiery explosion and a large plume of black smoke as the plane appeared to dive into the building tilted on its side.

The plane crashed near the Fullerton Municipal Airport, a general aviation airport in Orange County that is about 10 km from Disneyland. It has one runway and one heliport. Metrolink, a regional train line, is nearby, and flanks a residential neighbourhood and commercial warehouse buildings.

Another four-seat plane crashed into a tree a half-mile from the airport last November while making an emergency landing right after it had taken off, the Orange County Register reported. Both people on board suffered moderate injuries.

Fullerton is a city of about 140,000 people some 40 km southeast of Los Angeles.



