South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs, reportedly injuring five civilians, two soldiers

South Korean fighter jet drops bomb: A South Korean fighter jet accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area during training, reportedly injuring seven people on Thursday. The KF-16 fighter jet dropped MK-82 bombs, which fell outside a firing range. The Air Force, in a statement, said that the fighter jet was taking part in the Air Force's joint live-firing drills with the army. However, it did not specify the location of the accident.

The Air Force added that a committee would be established to investigate why the accident happened and examine the scale of civilian damages. It apologised for causing civilian damages and expressed hopes for a speedy recovery of the injured people as it added that it will actively offer compensation and other necessary steps for victims.

According to the Yonhap news agency, five civilians and two soldiers were injured. Yonhap said the conditions of two of the injured were serious but not life-threatening. It also said seven buildings were damaged.