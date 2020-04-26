South Korea’s coronavirus recovery rate exceeds 80 per cent; 10 new cases today

Image Source : AP Coronavirus: South Korea’s recovery rate exceeds 80 per cent; 10 new cases today

South Korea has confirmed 10 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, a continuation of the country’s slowing caseload. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has exceeded 80% and the number of patients in isolation has fallen below 2,000. The additional cases reported Sunday marks the ninth day in a row that South Korea’s daily increase came below 20.

The state-run Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the additionally reported cases brought the country’s total to 10,728 with 242 deaths. It says 8,717 patients have recovered and been released from quarantine.

South Korea has recently relaxed some of its social distancing rules, but officials have still raised worries about possible transmissions by “quiet spreaders.”

South Korea had recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March, mostly in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.

Amid the havoc caused by the deadly coronavirus, the total number of deaths due to the novel has crossed 2,00,000 on Sunday. Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases rose to 2,920,899. So far, 8,36,683 people have recovered from the virus.

