Sunday, April 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. South Korea’s coronavirus recovery rate exceeds 80 per cent; 10 new cases today

South Korea’s coronavirus recovery rate exceeds 80 per cent; 10 new cases today

South Korea has confirmed 10 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, a continuation of the country’s slowing caseload. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has exceeded 80% and the number of patients in isolation has fallen below 2,000. The additional cases reported Sunday marks the ninth day in a row that South Korea’s daily increase came below 20.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 26, 2020 13:02 IST
Coronavirus: South Korea’s recovery rate exceeds 80 per
Image Source : AP

Coronavirus: South Korea’s recovery rate exceeds 80 per cent; 10 new cases today 

South Korea has confirmed 10 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, a continuation of the country’s slowing caseload. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has exceeded 80% and the number of patients in isolation has fallen below 2,000. The additional cases reported Sunday marks the ninth day in a row that South Korea’s daily increase came below 20.

The state-run Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the additionally reported cases brought the country’s total to 10,728 with 242 deaths. It says 8,717 patients have recovered and been released from quarantine.

India Tv - Coronavirus in South Korea

Image Source : TWITTER/ ANDYBIOTECH

Coronavirus in South Korea 

South Korea has recently relaxed some of its social distancing rules, but officials have still raised worries about possible transmissions by “quiet spreaders.”

India Tv - Coronavirus in South Korea

Image Source : TWITTER/ANDIBIOTECH

Coronavirus in South Korea 

South Korea had recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March, mostly in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.

Amid the havoc caused by the deadly coronavirus, the total number of deaths due to the novel has crossed 2,00,000 on Sunday. Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases rose to 2,920,899. So far, 8,36,683 people have recovered from the virus. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X