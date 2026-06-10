South Africa: Twelve killed in Johannesburg mass shooting; suspects at large

Johannesburg:

As many as 12 people lost their lives in a late-night mass shooting at an informal settlement in Johannesburg, South Africa. The attack occurred at the Jumpers Informal Settlement in the Cleveland area. According to police, a group of more than 10 armed suspects carried out the shooting before escaping from the scene.

Investigators said the attackers entered the settlement through two different access points. They then moved through the area and opened fire on residents and other community members at several locations within the settlement.

The gunmen fled in a vehicle after the attack, leaving multiple victims dead. According to police, the victims included nine men and three women. Eleven were pronounced dead at the scene, while the remaining victim succumbed to injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Emergency services and police officers responded to the scene soon afterwards. Authorities have launched a manhunt to trace and arrest those responsible. Police are continuing their investigation and are working to establish the motive behind the deadly incident.

Notably, informal settlements in South Africa are unplanned residential areas usually made up of shacks or similar structures.