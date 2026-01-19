South Africa accident: 12 school children killed in bus-truck collision in Johannesburg The minibus, which was privately operated, was carrying children to several primary and secondary schools in the area. Authorities said the crash occurred at around 7 am during the busy morning travel period.

Johannesburg:

As many as 12 children were killed after a truck struck a school minibus in the southwest of Johannesburg in South Africa, officials said. The incident happened on Monday in Gauteng province. Emergency services said most of the victims died instantly at the scene. Eleven children were pronounced dead shortly after the crash. Another child, who was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, later died during treatment.

The minibus, which was privately operated, was carrying children to several primary and secondary schools in the area. Authorities said the crash occurred at around 7 am during the busy morning travel period.

According to eyewitnesses, the minibus transporting the children was attempting to pass other parked vehicles when it crashed head-on into a truck. Police confirmed that an investigation is underway and that the truck driver will be questioned.

At the scene, grieving parents were seen crying as emergency workers collected scattered schoolbooks and stationery.

President Ramaphosa expresses anguish

President Cyril Ramaphosa shared his deep sorrow over the tragedy and said that both national and provincial authorities would ensure that affected families and schools receive psychological and emotional support.

“Our children are the nation's most precious assets and we must do all we can — from observing the rules of the road to the quality of service providers appointed to transport scholars — to protect learners,” AP quoted him as saying.

Education Minister flags errors by school bus drivers

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has raised concern over the safety of school transport across the country. She said a large number of accidents involving vehicles carrying students are linked to mistakes made by drivers.

According to Gwarube, these incidents place children’s lives at risk and point to serious problems in how school transport is managed. She stressed that greater care must be taken to ensure children are transported safely every day.

The minister has urged the Department of Transport to step in and strengthen oversight.