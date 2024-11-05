Snowfall seen in Saudi Arabian desert for first time in history: Check photos, videos

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA After heavy snowfall, many social media users took to their handles and shared photos and videos of snowfall in the region.

Just ahead of the arrival of the winter, some parts of Saudi Arabia witnessed heavy rains and snowfall for the first time ever. Reports suggested the Al-Jawf region was experiencing heavy snowfall. Interestingly, the heavy snowfall was a big surprise to the residents because Al-Jawf is known for its arid climate throughout the year.

The Saudi Press Agency stated that the significant precipitation not only led to snow but also created stunning waterfalls.

In the meantime, the meteorologists warned that the region in the coming days is expected to experience heavy rains and hail, which may reduce visibility on the roads. It said the storms are also likely to be accompanied by strong winds.

"A world of surprise today! Saudi Arabia's Al-Jawf region experienced its first snowfall in recorded history, transforming the typically arid landscape into a winter wonderland. The unprecedented snowfall, preceded by heavy rain," wrote an X user while sharing the photo.

Interestingly, Saudi Arabia is not the only country that witnesses unusual weather patterns. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also been experiencing a few unusual patterns. On October 14, UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts regarding anticipated rainfall, thunderstorms, and the potential for hail in several areas.

It should be noted that the unexpected weather condition highlights the evolving climate patterns in the Middle East, where even the most arid regions can experience significant changes.

Notably, the snowfall in Al-Jawf not only adds a unique chapter to the Kingdom’s climatic history but also offers a chance for residents to experience the beauty of a winter landscape rarely seen in this part of the world.