Thai woman's savage response to snake bite will leave you shocked

A Thai woman braved a huge snake that attacked her in the toilet at her home in Central Thailand. The woman, instead of being scared of the gaint snake grabbed the snake by her hand and used everything in her capacity to get rid off the raptile. The woman’s daughter took to Facebook to share the incident. She said her mother “went to use the toilet” when the reptile bit her “as she sat on the toilet.”

The woman's daughter said that as the snake tightened its grip around her mother. The mother used a hammer and a cutter to attack back at the snake, and in the process, both of them were left badly bleeding.

“My mother grabbed its head and tried to pull it off her body. but the snake just won't let go. It started to wrap itself around my mother squeezing in tighter and tighter,” she said, adding that the woman then screamed for help.

"I don’t know how but my mother finally got the snake to stop biting her. She pushed the head on the floor and screamed for my brother to get a hammer. After some hitting the snake finally stopped squeezing. My brother pulled her out of the toilet and locked the snake inside," the woman's dauther Chunya Sittiwichai said on Facebook.

Chunya Sittiwichai also posted a photo showing the snake lying dead in the bathroom with a bloodied hammer beside it.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she received stitches for the cut wounds and was treated for snake bite.