'Sleeping Prince' of Saudi Arabia dies after 20 years in coma: Who was he? Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, known as the 'Sleeping Prince,' had been in a coma since a car accident in London.

Dubai:

Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, widely known as the "Sleeping Prince," has passed away at the age of 36. He had been in a coma for nearly two decades following a car accident in London in 2005. Prince Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, his father, confirmed the news of his son's passing in a heartbreaking post on X.

Prince Khaled bin Talal informs about his death

Prince Khaled said in a statement: "With hearts full of faith in Allah's decree and destiny, and with profound sadness and sorrow, we mourn our beloved son Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away to Allah's mercy today."

The funeral service will run for three days, from Sunday until Tuesday.

​What happened to the 'Sleeping Prince' of Saudi Arabia?

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud, also known as the "Sleeping Prince," suffered severe brain injuries and internal bleeding in a tragic car accident in 2005 when he was just 15 years old. At the time, he was studying at a military college in London. The devastating crash left him in a coma, and although he showed occasional signs of movement, he never regained full consciousness.

Following the accident, he was brought back to Saudi Arabia and admitted to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, where he remained on a ventilator for nearly two decades. Despite treatment by specialists from countries like the United States and Spain, his condition never improved.

Despite medical advice to discontinue life support, his father refused and believed that his son could recover. "If God had wanted him to die in the accident, he would have been in his grave now," Prince Khaled once said in an interview.

In 2019, the Prince made headlines when he showed subtle signs of movement after nearly 14 years in a coma. Reports at the time mentioned that he raised a finger and turned his head, offering a glimmer of hope to his family and well-wishers who had long prayed for his recovery. These subtle movements were seen as a breakthrough, but sadly, they did not lead to any further progress toward full consciousness.

Who was Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud?

Born in April 1990, Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled Al-Saud was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, a senior member of the Saudi royal family and nephew of billionaire investor Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal. He hailed from the powerful House of Saud, the ruling royal family of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Al-Waleed was the great-grandson of King Abdulaziz, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia, and the grandson of Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz. While he was not part of the immediate line of succession, his heritage kept him closely connected to the heart of the Saudi royal family. His great-uncle, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, is the current ruler, further highlighting his prominent royal lineage.

Also Read: Pakistan monsoon horror: Over 200 killed, 560 injured amid relentless rains

Also Read: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Los Angeles airport after engine catches fire | Video