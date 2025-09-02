Skyscraper Day: 9 unique and surprising facts about the world's tallest buildings Skyscraper Day highlights fascinating facts about these architectural wonders, from the first 10-story skyscraper to innovations like high-speed elevators, giant pendulums, and their impact on local weather.

New Delhi:

As the world celebrates Skyscraper Day, a day dedicated to acknowledging the architectural marvels that define modern skylines, let’s take a moment to delve into some fascinating and lesser-known facts about these towering giants. From their history to the incredible innovations they incorporate, skyscrapers continue to astonish and inspire. Here are nine surprising facts that might just change the way you look at these iconic structures.

The first skyscraper was just 10 stories tall

Although today's skyscrapers soar far higher, the very first "skyscraper" was a mere 10 stories tall. The Home Insurance Building in Chicago, completed in 1885, was considered the world's first skyscraper. At just 42 meters (138 feet) in height, it may seem short by today’s standards, but its steel-frame construction was groundbreaking and set the stage for future high-rise buildings.

Burj Khalifa is taller than three Eiffel Towers stacked

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai holds the record as the tallest building in the world, standing at an astounding 828 meters (2,717 feet). To put this in perspective, the Burj Khalifa is taller than three Eiffel Towers stacked on top of each other. This makes it a truly monumental achievement in modern engineering and architecture.

Shanghai Tower elevators move faster than sports cars

The Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world, has one of the fastest elevators globally. These elevators can travel at speeds of up to 20.5 meters per second (74 kilometers per hour or 46 miles per hour), which is faster than many sports cars on the road. These high-speed elevators take you from the ground floor to the 118th floor in just under a minute.

Taipei 101 uses a giant pendulum to prevent collapses

Taipei 101, once the world's tallest building, features an innovative safety measure—a giant 660-ton pendulum. This massive pendulum, suspended from the building’s top floors, acts as a stabilizer to absorb and dissipate the energy from high winds and earthquakes, preventing the building from swaying excessively or collapsing during extreme weather events.

Empire state building gets hit by lightning dozens of times a year

The iconic Empire State Building in New York City is no stranger to lightning. The skyscraper is struck by lightning around 20 to 25 times a year, owing to its towering height of 443 meters (1,454 feet). While this may sound alarming, the building’s lightning rods and grounding systems are designed to safely direct the electricity into the ground.

The world's tallest unoccupied skyscraper is in North Korea

In a striking irony, the world’s tallest unoccupied skyscraper is the Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea. At 330 meters (1,080 feet) tall, the structure has remained incomplete and vacant for decades, standing as a symbol of the country's ambitious yet unfulfilled construction projects. Its skeletal appearance has earned it the nickname “The Hotel of Doom.”

Tallest building doesn't always mean the highest occupied floor

While a building’s height is often associated with its functionality, the tallest building doesn't always correspond to the highest occupied floor. For example, the Burj Khalifa may be the tallest, but its upper floors are mostly for observation or mechanical use. Similarly, the Shanghai Tower’s observation deck is located well below its tallest point, illustrating that height doesn’t always equate to useable space.

Skyscrapers can 'dance' in the wind

Skyscrapers are designed to "dance" with the wind rather than resist it. Most tall buildings have advanced damping systems, which allow them to sway or move slightly in response to strong winds. This movement is typically imperceptible to occupants but helps prevent structural damage. In fact, some buildings can sway up to several inches during particularly gusty weather.

Skyscrapers can affect the local weather

It might sound like science fiction, but skyscrapers can indeed influence the local weather. Tall buildings can create "urban heat islands," where the concentration of heat around dense city areas causes the temperature to rise. Furthermore, large glass windows and reflective surfaces on skyscrapers can alter wind patterns and even contribute to localized weather phenomena such as microclimates, making the area cooler or windier.

Skyscrapers are not only feats of engineering and design but also marvels of human ingenuity. From their history and innovations to their impact on the environment, these towering structures continue to shape our cities and skyline. As we celebrate Skyscraper Day, let’s appreciate the hidden complexities and surprising facts behind these iconic monuments that define our modern world.