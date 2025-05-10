Sky News exposes Pakistan, tracks pro-al-Qaeda social media accounts near sites targeted by India In videos posted by terror supporters, men with guns in the streets can be seen. In another post, children practising martial arts inside a mosque are explicitly shown, Sky News reports.

Islamabad:

In what comes as an abject embarrassment for Pakistan, Sky News has tracked social media accounts expressing support for a Pakistan-based terror group, which is linked to al-Qaeda. These social media accounts appear to have posted recent videos from a Pakistani location which came under India's strikes, Sky News reports. The report further says that the videos posted on social media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube and Google, appear to be filmed at the Markaz Taiba Mosque in Muridke. The captions and usernames suggest support for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a group called '313'.

In its reports, Sky News says that it "found and geolocated multiple videos" that it says belong to the areas that were targeted by India. These posts explicitly show support for the terror outfits.

In videos, men with guns in the streets can be seen. In another post, children practising martial arts inside a mosque are explicitly shown.

One of the captions goes like #جہاد313, which can be translated into '313' jihad. Notably, it is a proscribed terror organisation in Pakistan.

LeT's proxy, the Resistance Front, is responsible for carrying out the Pahalgam attack in India, which took 26 innocent lives, mostly tourists.