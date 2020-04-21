Skin of 2 Chinese doctors infected with COVID-19 turned dark: Report

Image Source : AP File Image

The skin of two Chinese doctors who were infected with coronavirus (COVID-19), turned dark after suffering liver damage from coronavirus infection, the media reported. Dr Yi Fan and Dr Hu Weifeng were got infected with the deadly coronavirus while treating patients at the Wuhan Central Hospital in January this year.

'When I first gained conscious, especially after I got to know about my condition, I felt scared. I had nightmares often," Dr Yi was quoted as saying by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Dr Yi and Dr Hu are colleagues with late whistle-blower Li Wenliang, who was punished for sounding the alarm of the virus and then died of the disease on February 7, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Their abnormal skin colour was caused by hormonal imbalances after their livers were damaged by the virus," the doctors treating the duo told CCTV.

They were taken first to the Wuhan Pulmonary Hospital and then transferred to Tongji Hospital's Zhongfa Xincheng branch.

Dr Yi confessed that the ordeal of battling the deadly disease had, to a certain degree, traumatised him.

Footage released by Beijing TV Station shows Dr Zhan Qingyuan from China-Japan Friendship Hospital talking to Dr Yi and Dr Hu in their ward in Tongji Hospital.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage