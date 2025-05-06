Six Pakistani soldiers killed in Balochistan IED blas, BLA suspected behind series of attacks Six Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suspected separatist IED attack in Balochistan’s Bolan region, amid rising militant activity and regional instability.

New Delhi:

In yet another targeted attack on Pakistani security forces, six soldiers were killed and five others injured in an IED blast in the volatile Bolan region of Balochistan. According to official sources, the incident occurred when a convoy of the Frontier Corps (FC) was struck by an improvised explosive device. The blast resulted in significant casualties and prompted an immediate security lockdown of the surrounding area.

Security forces swiftly launched a search operation to trace those responsible for the deadly attack. The injured personnel were evacuated and are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby military hospital. So far, no militant organization has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This incident highlights the persistent instability in Balochistan, which comprises approximately 43 percent of Pakistan’s land area and has long been a hotbed of separatist insurgency and violence targeting government and military institutions.

In a related development, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a proscribed separatist group, had earlier made headlines in March after carrying out a dramatic hijacking of the Jaffar Express train. The incident occurred in the mountainous regions near Gudlar and Peeru Kunri, where BLA fighters ambushed the train, taking control of it while it was carrying nearly 500 passengers.

While authorities are yet to confirm BLA's involvement in the latest attack, the pattern is consistent with the group's operations aimed at destabilizing the region and targeting Pakistani military assets. Security analysts warn that such attacks are likely to intensify, given the growing unrest in Balochistan and the apparent resurgence of organized militant activity.