An explosion at a hotpot restaurant in Hanoi on Tuesday, suspected to have been triggered by a gas leak, killed six people and injured 10 others, while causing extensive damage to nearby houses and buildings.

According to online news outlet VnExpress, the early morning blast shattered windows, cracked walls and ripped metal shutters from their frames. Corrugated roofs and awnings also collapsed, while debris was scattered across the street. The explosion was powerful enough to shake neighbouring apartment buildings.

Police are using detection equipment to search for survivors and hydraulic machinery to lift concrete slabs amid fears that more people could be trapped beneath the rubble. The restaurant was reportedly crowded when the explosion occurred. Authorities have also evacuated residents from neighbouring buildings considered structurally unsafe.

Hanoi police said an investigation was underway, with preliminary findings suggesting that a gas explosion had caused part of the building to collapse. More than 14 people, including one suffering from a traumatic brain injury, were reportedly taken to hospital.

A local resident, Lan Phuong, 26, told VnExpress that the explosion jolted her and her younger sister awake, sending their balcony door flying about three metres.

"Luckily, we were both covered by blankets at the time and were not seriously injured. But we were terrified and could only scream," she said.

Also Read:

Trump claims Iran intensified attacks after US midterm elections, warns of fresh strikes